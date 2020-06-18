Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 08:36
Business
RO digital platform for manufacturing companies gets EUR 215,000 financing
18 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

KFactory, a digital platform focused on performance increasing and productivity optimization for manufacturing companies, developed by a Romanian startup, will receive EUR 215,000 funding for the development and the implementation of its business plan in the coming years.

The financing is coordinated by Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with the equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink and private angels.

KFactory targets manufacturing companies focused on increasing the performance of industrial machinery and operators, all of which resulting in increased profitability.

Based on concepts like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Machine Learning, combined with the IT and Manufacturing experience of its Founders, KFactory managed to increase the performance for its customers by up to 25%, while providing an affordable monthly subscription model (SaaS).

The platform monitors and learns how industrial equipment, operators, orders and support teams behave and interact during the production process, therefore managers can have full visibility over the entire process and can make quick and informed decisions. 

(Photo: Andranik Hakobyan | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 08:36
Business
RO digital platform for manufacturing companies gets EUR 215,000 financing
18 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

KFactory, a digital platform focused on performance increasing and productivity optimization for manufacturing companies, developed by a Romanian startup, will receive EUR 215,000 funding for the development and the implementation of its business plan in the coming years.

The financing is coordinated by Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with the equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink and private angels.

KFactory targets manufacturing companies focused on increasing the performance of industrial machinery and operators, all of which resulting in increased profitability.

Based on concepts like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Machine Learning, combined with the IT and Manufacturing experience of its Founders, KFactory managed to increase the performance for its customers by up to 25%, while providing an affordable monthly subscription model (SaaS).

The platform monitors and learns how industrial equipment, operators, orders and support teams behave and interact during the production process, therefore managers can have full visibility over the entire process and can make quick and informed decisions. 

(Photo: Andranik Hakobyan | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?