RO digital platform for manufacturing companies gets EUR 215,000 financing

KFactory, a digital platform focused on performance increasing and productivity optimization for manufacturing companies, developed by a Romanian startup, will receive EUR 215,000 funding for the development and the implementation of its business plan in the coming years.

The financing is coordinated by Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with the equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink and private angels.

KFactory targets manufacturing companies focused on increasing the performance of industrial machinery and operators, all of which resulting in increased profitability.

Based on concepts like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Machine Learning, combined with the IT and Manufacturing experience of its Founders, KFactory managed to increase the performance for its customers by up to 25%, while providing an affordable monthly subscription model (SaaS).

The platform monitors and learns how industrial equipment, operators, orders and support teams behave and interact during the production process, therefore managers can have full visibility over the entire process and can make quick and informed decisions.

(Photo: Andranik Hakobyan | Dreamstime.com)

