Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 08:28
Business
Romanian cybersecurity startup gets EUR 800,000 financing for US expansion
16 June 2020
CODA Intelligence, a Romanian technology startup in the area of cybersecurity, received EUR 800,000 in the most recent round of funding, attended by Early Game Ventures, ROCA X, and angel investor Marius Alexe.

Thus, the firm now has about EUR 1 million for development.

The firm plans to use the whole amount to expand the CODA Footprint product on the US market. CODA Footprint is a cybersecurity platform dedicated to SMEs.

"The Footprint platform represents an opportunity for the partner ecosystem of outsourced IT service providers (MSP). It offers them the ability to deliver managed cybersecurity services to their customers from any private or public cloud without engaging massive investments in ethical hacking teams, built with extremely rare and expensive experts worldwide. Moreover, the platform's automation level makes it extremely scalable, which is also difficult in today's economy. The high level of automation and fluent user experience means that even smaller companies that can't afford the costs and complexity of such services, can now benefit from them," said Cristian Săndescu, CTO and co-founder of CODA Intelligence.

He believes CODA Footprint brings the greatest value to small companies that have security or compliance issues.

It proactively signals real risks and threats and simplifies the management of IT vulnerabilities in a process that is easy to understand and prioritized by business people who do not have a technical background.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
