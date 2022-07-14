Kaufland promises not to hike prices for three months

Between July 13 and October 11, 2022, Kaufland Romania promises to no longer hike the prices for 1,000 items in its stores across the country.

During the first part of the year, the prices of particular goods increased significantly, even doubling in some cases.

Thus, during the three months of the campaign, all the products in the basket covered by the campaign will have a constant price without changing, the retailer said.

The items included in the "Freeze prices this summer" campaign are marked on the shelf and cover all categories of food and non-food products, such as meat and meat products, milk and dairy products, frozen, canned food, sweets and coffee, detergents, cosmetics.

(Photo: Keechuan/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com