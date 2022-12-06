Kaufland opens its eighth store in Republic of Moldova

Kaufland Group continues to expand its store network in the Republic of Moldova and opened its eighth store in the country.

Located on 7 Kyiv Street in Chisinau, the new store will generate over 100 new jobs, the company said in a statement sent to Economica.net.

In keeping with Kaufland's international strategy, the company announced an investment in renewable energy and starts equipping its stores with photovoltaic panels. Thus, the Kaufland store on Kyiv Street will be the first one equipped with over 538 photovoltaic panels, which will generate green energy and contribute to reducing the impact on the environment, reducing annual CO2 emissions by over 126,403 tonnes.

The PV panels will occupy a total area of ​​approximately 2,800 sqm and will be located on the roof. They can produce approximately 268,942 kWh per year.

In September 2019, Kaufland opened its first two stores in the city of Chisinau. In September 2020, the first store in the north of the country was inaugurated in the municipality of Balti, and in 2021, Kaufland opened three more stores, in Ungheni, on February 18, in Comrat, on March 11, and the third store in Chisinau. This year, Kaufland also opened its first store in the municipality of Orhei, on April 12.

