Karolina Pliskova defeats Romania’s Ana Bogdan to win Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca

Former world no. 1 Karolina Pliskova won the Transylvania Open tennis tournament in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday, February 11, after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Romania's Ana Bogdan.

This is Pliskova's 17th career WTA singles title and her first in about four years - after the one won in Brisbane in 2020.

"I feel amazing because I didn't win a title since, I think, a couple years, so of course it feels great, especially here with the support which I have all week," Pliskova said after the match on Sunday, quoted by Wtatennis.com.

On her way to the trophy, Karolina Pliskova won two-set matches against Sinja Kraus, Camila Osorio, Sara Errani, Harriet Dart, and Ana Bogdan.

In the five matches played in Cluj-Napoca, the Czech tennis player did not lose a single set and lost only 28 games. She thus became the second player to win the Transylvania Open without losing a set, after Anett Kontaveit (2021), according to the official announcement.

(Photo source: Facebook/TransylvaniaOpen)