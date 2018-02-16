Romanian justice minister postpones decision on anticorruption prosecutor

Romania’s Justice Minister Tudorel Toader will present the evaluation report on the Anticorruption Direction DNA, The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism DIICOT and the Public Ministry in the Parliament as well as during a conference next Thursday.

Toader’s press conference yesterday was eagerly awaited, as it came a day after the DNA’s chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi publicly defended the institution also saying a group of criminals are trying to subdue the Romanian justice and the state. Toader, however, only delayed the discussion, and instead shared some ideas from his Japan trip.

The Romanian Prime Minister asked Toader to return earlier from his trip to address the issues at home: recordings of DNA prosecutors suggesting they had fabricated evidence in important corruption cases that were broadcasted by two local televisions.

