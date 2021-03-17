Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 08:25
Real Estate

Toy and home decoration retailer Jumbo builds EUR 35 mln warehouses in Romania

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek toy and home decoration retailer Jumbo has started construction of its first warehouse in Romania, which will also include office spaces. It will invest about EUR 35 million in the project that will be located on a plot in the southern part of Bucharest (Popesti-Leordeni) that the company purchased from Alpha Bank, Profit.ro reported.

This is the first warehouse developed by Jumbo in Romania.

The warehouse has a total built area of over 75,000 sqm, and will include 500 sqm of offices. It will also have over 8 hectares of green areas.

The investment project amounts to EUR 35 mln, and the delivery deadline is the first half of next year.

Last year, Jumbo bought a 17.8-hectare plot of land from Alpha Real Estate Services, the real estate division of the Greek bank Alpha Bank, in a transaction valued at over EUR 2.8 mln. The land is part of the logistics park developed by the Polish group MLP in Popesti-Leordeni and taken over by Alpha Bank in 2014, in exchange for some claims.

Alpha Bank also sold about 20 hectares of the same logistics park to CTP for over EUR 3.2 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 08:25
Real Estate

Toy and home decoration retailer Jumbo builds EUR 35 mln warehouses in Romania

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek toy and home decoration retailer Jumbo has started construction of its first warehouse in Romania, which will also include office spaces. It will invest about EUR 35 million in the project that will be located on a plot in the southern part of Bucharest (Popesti-Leordeni) that the company purchased from Alpha Bank, Profit.ro reported.

This is the first warehouse developed by Jumbo in Romania.

The warehouse has a total built area of over 75,000 sqm, and will include 500 sqm of offices. It will also have over 8 hectares of green areas.

The investment project amounts to EUR 35 mln, and the delivery deadline is the first half of next year.

Last year, Jumbo bought a 17.8-hectare plot of land from Alpha Real Estate Services, the real estate division of the Greek bank Alpha Bank, in a transaction valued at over EUR 2.8 mln. The land is part of the logistics park developed by the Polish group MLP in Popesti-Leordeni and taken over by Alpha Bank in 2014, in exchange for some claims.

Alpha Bank also sold about 20 hectares of the same logistics park to CTP for over EUR 3.2 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas