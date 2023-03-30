Job fair in Cluj-Napoca: Over 1,200 vacancies aimed for future grads, coming to BTarena

The Cluj County Agency for Employment (AJOFM) partnered up with several Cluj-based high schools and universities for the Jobs and Career Orientation Fair. Held at BTarena, Cluj-Napoca, on April 6, the event will pair potential employees and future graduates with over 25 employment agencies and their 1,200 open vacancies.

"The main purpose of the event is to facilitate those interested, free of charge, access to the labor market in the county," said Irina Munteanu from Cluj's prefect institution in a letter to the local government.

"The action is intended to be a valuable initiative of the Public Employment Service of Cluj county and entitles us to support graduates in making a documented decision regarding their professional future," said AJOFM Cluj, quoted by Cluj24.ro.

During the event, high schools in Cluj-Napoca and Cluj universities will present their tuition offer for the 2023-2024 school year, in support of dual education.

Earlier this year, another job fair also took place at BTarena between March 15 and 16 before making stops at Targu Mures and Chisinau. Some of the biggest multi-national companies, like Steelcase, Kaufland, Bosch, Emerson, and more were present during the two days.

According to the National Agency for Employment, Romania recorded a total of 242,063 unemployed citizens in their productive ages in the first month of 2023, and over 11,000 of them hold higher-education degrees from universities. In Cluj county, the number of registered employment is 4,390, with an unemployment rate of 1.25% - one of the lowest in the country.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)