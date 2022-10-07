Real Estate

JLL: real estate investments in Romania to hit new record, yields still above region's average

07 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After transactions summing up to EUR 656 mln in January-September, Romania's real estate investment market may reach EUR 1.2 bln in full-year - a new record after 2008, according to real estate consultancy firm JLL Romania.

While the trend is in line with the active developments in the region, the yields tend to remain constant in Romania - as opposed to a broad upward pattern seen abroad. This may be because of the already superior yields on the Romanian market: 6.75% for the office sector, 7.25% for retail, and 7.50% for the industrial segment.

In Poland - the largest market in Central and Eastern Europe - one can see a significant increase in yields over the course of this year: 100bp for the industrial sector and 50bp for the office sector, which reflects a price adjustment of 22% for industrial and 11% for office, partially offset by rising rents.

"The trend can be explained both by the increase in risk aversion and the increase in financing costs. The main reasons why Romania did not follow the same trajectory are the significantly higher levels of returns offered by the local market as well as the type and source of capital of investors," explained Andrei Văcaru, Head of Capital Markets JLL Romania, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

JLL: real estate investments in Romania to hit new record, yields still above region's average

07 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After transactions summing up to EUR 656 mln in January-September, Romania's real estate investment market may reach EUR 1.2 bln in full-year - a new record after 2008, according to real estate consultancy firm JLL Romania.

While the trend is in line with the active developments in the region, the yields tend to remain constant in Romania - as opposed to a broad upward pattern seen abroad. This may be because of the already superior yields on the Romanian market: 6.75% for the office sector, 7.25% for retail, and 7.50% for the industrial segment.

In Poland - the largest market in Central and Eastern Europe - one can see a significant increase in yields over the course of this year: 100bp for the industrial sector and 50bp for the office sector, which reflects a price adjustment of 22% for industrial and 11% for office, partially offset by rising rents.

"The trend can be explained both by the increase in risk aversion and the increase in financing costs. The main reasons why Romania did not follow the same trajectory are the significantly higher levels of returns offered by the local market as well as the type and source of capital of investors," explained Andrei Văcaru, Head of Capital Markets JLL Romania, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future