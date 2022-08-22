Paola and Massimo, a couple from Italy, wanted to visit the Polish city of Krakow (Cracovia) but an error made by their tour operator sent them to Craiova, a city in southern Romania. Nevertheless, after being contacted by Craiova Airport officials, the two decided to enjoy their time in Romania.

The couple went to a tour operator in Florence to buy two plane tickets for Krakow, where they had friends. After taking off from the airport in Bologna, Paola and Massimo found themselves landing in Craiova, Romania.

“We naively had thought that this was the name of the city written in Polish. We laughed initially, but then we immediately got upset,” Paola told the Italian web magazine Gazzettino del Chianti.

After their initial shock, the two booked a hotel room and contacted the tour operator, but soon learned that it would be too expensive and would waste too much time to try to get to Krakow. Soon enough, however, officials from the Craiova International Airport, having learned about their story, contacted Paola and Massimo and offered to help them enjoy their time in Romania.

“Our holiday is thankfully going very well anyway. We’re slowly discovering a beautiful country and I am lucky to be here,” said Paola, cited by the official social media page of the airport.

(Photo source: Craiova International Airport on Facebook)