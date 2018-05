Italian replaces Romanian at the helm of local Accenture subsidiary

Outsourcing and management consultancy provider Accenture has appointed Gianrodolfo Tonielli as country manager for Romania. He will replace Romanian Razvan Patrunoiu, who led Accenture’s local business in the last four years.

Tonielli is also a technology lead for Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, a position he will continue to hold.

Accenture has over 2,700 employees in six cities in Romania: Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj – Napoca, Targu – Mures, Iasi and Timisoara.

