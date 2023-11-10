Justice

Italian court suspends extradition of Romanian politician condemned for corruption

10 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bari Court of Appeal suspended the extradition of the former president of the Neamţ County Council, Ionel Arsene, after his lawyers referred the case to the ECHR.

Arsene’s lawyers argue that his right to life would be violated in Romania, and he would be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment, Hotnews.ro reported.

The announcement was made by the minister of justice, Alina Gorghiu.

On March 10, 2023, Ionel Arsene was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison with execution in a corruption case. The decision was final and was pronounced by the Brașov Court of Appeal.

Arsene left the country before the sentencing.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Justice

Italian court suspends extradition of Romanian politician condemned for corruption

10 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bari Court of Appeal suspended the extradition of the former president of the Neamţ County Council, Ionel Arsene, after his lawyers referred the case to the ECHR.

Arsene’s lawyers argue that his right to life would be violated in Romania, and he would be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment, Hotnews.ro reported.

The announcement was made by the minister of justice, Alina Gorghiu.

On March 10, 2023, Ionel Arsene was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison with execution in a corruption case. The decision was final and was pronounced by the Brașov Court of Appeal.

Arsene left the country before the sentencing.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania