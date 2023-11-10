Italian court suspends extradition of Romanian politician condemned for corruption

The Bari Court of Appeal suspended the extradition of the former president of the Neamţ County Council, Ionel Arsene, after his lawyers referred the case to the ECHR.

Arsene’s lawyers argue that his right to life would be violated in Romania, and he would be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment, Hotnews.ro reported.

The announcement was made by the minister of justice, Alina Gorghiu.

On March 10, 2023, Ionel Arsene was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison with execution in a corruption case. The decision was final and was pronounced by the Brașov Court of Appeal.

Arsene left the country before the sentencing.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)