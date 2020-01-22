Israeli president Reuven Rivlin to visit Romania this year

Israeli president Reuven Rivlin has accepted the invitation of his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, to pay a visit to Romania in 2020, the Romanian Presidential Administration announced.

The two heads of state met in Israel on Tuesday, January 21. The Romanian president will remain in Israel until Thursday, January 23, when he will attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, entitled "Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism,” marking the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz and international Holocaust Remembrance Day.

During their meeting on Tuesday, president Rivlin and president Iohannis talked about the Israeli-Romanian bilateral relations, the efforts to combat Antisemitism, xenophobia and intolerance, as well as issues of common interest on the regional and international agenda, such as the developments in the Middle East.

“The President of Romania highlighted the excellent relations with Israel, a state with which our country has a strategic relationship, as well as the very good political relations and the prospects of increasing the bilateral economic dimension,” reads the Romanian Presidential Administration’s press release.

“At the same time, president Klaus Iohannis said that he would continue to pay special attention to the partnership between Romania and the State of Israel and, in this context, addressed the invitation for the president of the State of Israel to pay a visit to Romania this year, an invitation accepted with great pleasure by president Rivlin.”

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)