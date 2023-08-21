Iranian flick Terrestrial Verses wins Romania's Anonimul Trophy 2023

The Iranian feature film "Terrestrial Verses," written and directed by Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami, has won the Anonimul Trophy 2023 at the 20th edition of the Anonimul International Independent Film Festival (AIFF) in Romania.

The festival, held from August 14 to 20 in Sfântu Gheorghe, Romania, showcased a diverse array of international films and celebrated cinematic excellence. Other noteworthy entries included "Fremont" from the United States, "Stella In Love" from France, "Légua" from Portugal, France, and Italy, and "The Quarrel" from India.

The audience of the festival voted for the winners, and "Terrestrial Verses" received the grand prize of EUR 3000, offered by OTP Bank.

The award for the best foreign short film, worth EUR 1,000 , went to the film "Amok" (Hungary-Romania) by Balázs Turai. "Where Boats Don't Reach," directed by Vlad Buzăianu, is the short film to which the ANONIMUL Foundation awarded the "Ovidiu Bose Paştină" Prize, worth EUR 1,000.

In addition to the competition films, the event featured ten Romanian feature films, as well as several related events, including an ecological action, a first aid course, and a concert by local band Şuie Paparude.

(Photo source: Anonimul IFF/Facebook)