Sarajevo Film Festival: Romanian Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film receives CICAE Award

Romanian director Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film, Libertate/Freedom, received the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) Award at the 29th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival. The prize consists of CICAE support in terms of distribution, exhibition and audience outreach through a network of 3,000 cinemas.

Director Tudor Giurgiu, along with producer Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu and actors Alex Calangiu, Iulian Postelnicu, Cătălin Herlo and Ionuț Caras participated in the Sarajevo Festival, where Libertate had several screenings and meetings with the public and the press.

The film, inspired by true events, tells a lesser-known story that took place in Sibiu during the 1989 Revolution. Amid the chaos and panic generated by the protests against the regime, a Police station in Sibiu becomes the scene of a violent assault that escalates into a bloody confrontation between soldiers, police officers, civilian protesters and representatives of the secret police. Following a desperate attempt to escape the siege, several men are captured by the Army and accused of being terrorists.

Libertate is scheduled for release in Romanian cinemas beginning October 6. As of August 25, the film team will be present at a series of previews in over 40 cities in the country, in Alba Iulia, Odorheiul Secuiesc, Sibiu, Buzău or Brăila.

Tudor Giurgiu is one of the best-known Romanian directors and producers. He is known for films such as Love Sick (2006), Of Snails and Men (2012), Why Me? (2015), and Parking (2019). He is the founder of the production house Libra Films and the president of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transilvania Film)