President Iohannis seen in Bucharest as candidate for European Council presidency

The junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) in Romania opened discussions about their former leader, president Klaus Iohannis, being proposed for the position of the European Council presidency that becomes vacant in July after incumbent president Charles Michel runs for an MEP seat – a scenario backed by the senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) but seen as rather unrealistic by independent analysts.

The scenario would turn Senate head and Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca into the public servant with the highest rank, a strategy reportedly envisaged by the junior ruling party ahead of the multiple elections this year, where it is expected to lose a significant part of its electorate.

"Romania has a serious chance to occupy an important position at the European level. It's a real corridor, and it's a chance, not only for president Klaus Iohannis but for Romania," said PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, quoted by Digi24. He also said he frequently talks with the president, including this topic.

"There are other very strong candidates whose names are circulated in Brussels, not in Bucharest. I mean, it's about Mario Draghi, for example, who is a very influential politician at the European level. [...] This position has been occupied until now by politicians who had important careers, I would even say more important than that of Charles Michel", pointed out Cristian Preda, dean of the Faculty of Political Sciences at the University of Bucharest, according to B1tv.ro.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)