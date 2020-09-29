Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Politics

President Iohannis thanks Romanians for voting "forces of good"

29 September 2020
In a press conference marking the end of the local elections and the beginning of the campaign for the December 6 general elections, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis thanked all Romanians who participated in the local elections on September 27.

While stressing that the robust turnout stands for a victory of democracy, Iohannis said that "a new political reality emerged."

The National Liberal Party (PNL) and USR-PLUS become the forces of change for the better while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) goes into opposition, after one of its worst performances, he explained, quoted by Digi24.ro.

It is a wave that started at the referendum on justice that we convened last year, which continued with the fall of the PSD government [last November], and then with the vote in the presidential elections [in December], continued Iohannis.

He praised PNL for the "historic score" and congratulated USR-PLUS, "a young team, at the beginning of its road life" for its "equally good results."

Iohannis also marked the beginning of the general elections campaign, where he is supposed not to get involved.

"For Romania to modernize, the PSD era must end once and for all. The victory of the right in the local elections is a particularly important one, unprecedented, but it is only a stage victory. I encourage the democratic parties to continue the dialogue, to offer Romanians confidence in the perspective of a solid, responsible governing team, with solutions for Romania's development," president Iohannis said.

