Romania's president Iohannis among the candidates for NATO top seat

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis is among those listed by the German news agency DPA as possible successors of NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, whose mandate expires on October 1.

Other candidates listed are former British prime minister Theresa May, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas and former European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini. There is currently no favourite to succeed Stoltenberg, DPA reports, quoted by Digi24.

A decision by NATO's 30 member states is expected at the Alliance's summit in June, if not earlier.

In the pre-selection phase, confidential discussions and negotiations between Member State leaders, ministers and diplomats are commonplace.

Stoltenberg will become the new governor of the Central Bank of Norway after the end of his term in the Alliance, the Oslo government announced on February 4.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

