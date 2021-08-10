RO president: U.N. climate panel’s report should be warning for all

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, issued on August 9, should serve as an “alarm signal for all”, president Klaus Iohannis said in a statement.

“The magnitude and accelerated pace of climate change caused by human action don’t allow us to postpone decisions and measures to reduce their dramatic consequences. We need firm, coordinated action at national, European, and international action to implement adequate public policies,” the president said.

Iohannis said he plans to get involved in processes “aimed at solving the climate crisis.” “It is everyone’s responsibility to protect the environment for our health and that of future generations,” he added.

The report issued by IPCC, the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change, warned that without “immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach.”

