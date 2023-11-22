Energy

INVL Renewable fund gets EUR 25 mln loan for solar power plants in Romania

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, managed by INVL Asset Management and investing in renewable energy projects, signed an agreement with Kommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit) on a loan of EUR 25 million to finance the construction of solar power plants with 51MW capacity in Romania.

“We see Romania as a very rapidly emerging European Union (EU) market that is heavily focused on renewable energy projects. We believe the fund’s investments in more renewable electricity production capacity will contribute greatly to reducing emissions and increasing energy security in Romania,” says Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

Overall, the fund is investing in 8 projects for solar power plants in Romania with a combined capacity of 451 MW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Energy

INVL Renewable fund gets EUR 25 mln loan for solar power plants in Romania

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, managed by INVL Asset Management and investing in renewable energy projects, signed an agreement with Kommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit) on a loan of EUR 25 million to finance the construction of solar power plants with 51MW capacity in Romania.

“We see Romania as a very rapidly emerging European Union (EU) market that is heavily focused on renewable energy projects. We believe the fund’s investments in more renewable electricity production capacity will contribute greatly to reducing emissions and increasing energy security in Romania,” says Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

Overall, the fund is investing in 8 projects for solar power plants in Romania with a combined capacity of 451 MW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi