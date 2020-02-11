Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 08:26
Business

Romanian investors return to open-end funds in September

02 November 2020
The net inflows to Romanian open-end investment funds returned to the positive territory in September, after massive outflows since the beginning of the pandemic depressed investors’ confidence.

Thus, the investors’ purchases of new fund units exceeded the sales by RON 53 million (EUR 11 mln).

Overall, since the beginning of the year, the net withdrawals neared RON 4 billion (EUR 820 mln), compared to a total volume of assets of RON 20.9 bln (EUR 4.3 bln) at the end of September - 2.8% below the level reached at the end of 2018, Profit.ro reported.

In the firsts quarter of the year, amid the panic prompted by the lockdown, the net outflows reached RON 3.73 bln. The outflows diminished over summer, and September was the first month when the investors brought more money than they withdrew.

The performance generated by the open-end funds over the past year was negative on average: -0.9% for the funds denominated in local currency and -2.8% for those denominated in euro, according to Agerpres.

In September 2020, bond funds in RON generated an 0.8% average gain, compared to an average increase of 3.1% over the past year, while equity funds in RON brought on average losses of 1% in September, compared to an average loss of 4.3% over the last 12 months.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

