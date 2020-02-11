Romanian investors return to open-end funds in September

The net inflows to Romanian open-end investment funds returned to the positive territory in September, after massive outflows since the beginning of the pandemic depressed investors’ confidence.

Thus, the investors’ purchases of new fund units exceeded the sales by RON 53 million (EUR 11 mln).

Overall, since the beginning of the year, the net withdrawals neared RON 4 billion (EUR 820 mln), compared to a total volume of assets of RON 20.9 bln (EUR 4.3 bln) at the end of September - 2.8% below the level reached at the end of 2018, Profit.ro reported.

In the firsts quarter of the year, amid the panic prompted by the lockdown, the net outflows reached RON 3.73 bln. The outflows diminished over summer, and September was the first month when the investors brought more money than they withdrew.

The performance generated by the open-end funds over the past year was negative on average: -0.9% for the funds denominated in local currency and -2.8% for those denominated in euro, according to Agerpres.

In September 2020, bond funds in RON generated an 0.8% average gain, compared to an average increase of 3.1% over the past year, while equity funds in RON brought on average losses of 1% in September, compared to an average loss of 4.3% over the last 12 months.

