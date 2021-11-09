Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Investment decision on Neptun Deep offshore project in RO expected within a year

09 November 2021
Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz will have to pay over USD 1 bln on the spot, while the final investment decision is expected within a year - during the last quarter of 2022 - and the project involves risks, according to the documents sent by the management to company's shareholders, who are expected to clear the deal with ExxonMobil on December 9.

Romgaz has already reached an agreement with the US group to take over for USD 1.06 bln (USD 1.07 bln maximum) a 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore natural gas perimeter.

OMV Petrom owns the other half of the project and is becoming the operator of the project after Exxon pulls out of it.

Out of the total sum to be paid, Romgaz will borrow from banks USD 375 mln (EUR 325 mln). Romgaz claims that it sent a call for offers to eight banking companies, four of which submitted bids in line with the company's requirements and they were invited to resubmit a final, revised and improved binding offer. Romgaz is ready to repay the loan within five years, in quarterly instalments.

In terms of risks, from Romgaz's perspective, the company refers directly to the amendment of the Offshore Law.

"An improved version of the Offshore Law would lead to increased profitability of the investment in the Neptun Deep project. If the amendment of the Offshore Law is delayed, there is a risk of postponing the adoption of the final investment decision and the start of investments in the development of the Neptun Deep perimeter and, implicitly, the start of exploitation of the deposit is delayed," according to the document sent by Romgaz management to shareholders, quoted by Profit.ro

(Photo: Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

