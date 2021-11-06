Investments data confirm managers’ confidence: up 9.9% YoY in Q1

The net investments in Romania increased by 9.9% YoY in comparable prices to RON 20.36 bln (EUR 4.17 bln) in the first quarter of the year.

The investments in industry, constructions and agriculture (roughly two-third altogether) increased below average, while the tertiary sector, including among others segments such as trade and services, increased its share in total by several percentage points.

By category of investments, the strongest advance was in the category of productive equipment (+18.1% YoY, including transport means), while the investments in new buildings advanced at a much slower rate (+2.3% YoY).

But this was only partly related to productive equipment for the industry, because the share of investments in industry decreased from 27.7% in Q1 last year to 25.8% in the first quarter this year, meaning the volume of investments in the sector increased well below the (9.9% YoY) average, if any.

In contrast, the share of investments in trade and services increased from 22.3% to 24.6%, meaning the investments in this sector rose above the (9.9% YoY) average.

The biggest share of investments was dedicated to the sector of constructions: 35.9% of the total, in the first quarter of this year, nevertheless down 0.6pp compared to 36.5% last year.

