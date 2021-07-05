Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Eco

Criminal investigation after prince shoots Romania’s biggest bear

07 May 2021
The Prosecutor's Office attached to the local court in Targu Secuiesc, central Romania, officially announced the opening of a criminal case related to the killing of a trophy bear (Arthur) by a prince from Liechtenstein.

The prosecutors started the criminal investigation in rem regarding the poaching offenses, Mediafax reported. The investigation aims to establish the circumstances in which the bear was shot and killed.

The environmental organizations Agent Green and VGT (Austria) announced that a prince from Austria killed the biggest brown bear in Romania in March, justifying this by a derogation offered by the Romanian Ministry of Environment to eliminate a mother bear that had allegedly caused damages in a village in Covasna county.

Minister of environment Tanczos Barna announced that the regulations would be amended to avoid such deeds in the future. Namely, the authorities will issue the derogation for a limited period of 15 days, and, more importantly, those entitled to shoot the bear subject to derogation will be only the members of the hunting association that receives the document.

(Photo source: Agent Green)

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:18
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
