Intrum sells Romanian EUR 1 bln NPL portfolio for 1.7% of its face value

07 July 2023

The EUR 1 billion NPL bundle taken over by DDM Holding, a specialized multinational investor in situations arising from the general strategic challenges in the European banking markets, was sold by Swedish Intrum group for EUR 17 mln, or 1.7% of its face value, Marketscreener.com reported.

The servicing of the portfolio will be performed by AxFina, part of the DDM group. Schoenherr & Associates SCA advised DDM Holding AG (DDM) in the deal.

Intrum announced that consistent with its previously communicated strategic priorities, to simplify and focus its geographical footprint, the company is exiting its operations in the Baltics and Romania.

This follows the previously announced exit from Brazil, reducing the company's total number of jurisdictions from 25 to 20.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

1

