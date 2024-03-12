Riad Abi Haidar, partner and CEO of the Hotel division at One United Properties: Our vision for Mondrian Bucharest is to create a world-class destination

Business Views

On March 7, 2024, One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, signed a partnership with Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, for the opening of a Mondrian luxury hotel in Bucharest. The hotel will be located near the Romanian Athenaeum on the site of an old building that One United Properties previously acquired.

Riad Abi Haidar, partner and CEO of the Hotel division at One United Properties, shares more details about this partnership and what the launch of the Mondrian Bucharest, targeted for the first quarter of 2026, will bring to the Romanian hospitality sector.

“Our vision for Mondrian Bucharest encompasses creating a world-class destination that embodies the essence of luxury, sophistication, and cultural immersion. We aim to offer guests an unparalleled hospitality experience, characterized by innovative design, exceptional service, and a rich tapestry of local flavour,” explains Riad Abi Haidar.

With over 20 years of experience in the international hospitality industry, developing and operating unique lifestyle hotels in the Middle East and South Asia, Riad Abi Haidar moved to Romania in February this year to coordinate One United Properties’ first hotel project.

In this interview, he talks about:

Opportunities generated by the opening of the first Mondrian hotel in Romania

Mondrian Bucharest’s amenities

The design concept for this luxury hotel

Challenges and opportunities in the Romanian hospitality market

His first impression of Bucharest as a tourist destination

You have recently signed the partnership between One United Properties and Ennismore for opening the first Mondrian hotel in Romania. What does this mean for the local hospitality market?

Riad Abi Haidar: This partnership holds substantial implications for the local hospitality market. Mondrian, being a globally recognized brand, brings with it a reputation for luxury, innovation, and exceptional guest experiences. The presence of such a prestigious international hotel chain is likely to draw attention from both local and international tourists.

Mondrian hotels are renowned for their upscale amenities, distinctive design, and high-quality service. The entry of such a brand into the Romanian market may raise the bar for hospitality standards across the country.

The establishment of the Mondrian hotel will also generate job opportunities across various sectors, including hospitality, tourism, and related services. From front-of-house staff to managerial positions, the hotel's operations will require a skilled workforce, potentially providing employment for a significant number of locals.

The presence of a prestigious hotel chain like Mondrian has the potential to stimulate economic growth within the region. Increased tourism, job creation, and the ripple effects of hospitality spending can all contribute positively to the local economy, from supporting small businesses to boosting tax revenues.

Why Mondrian? What will this brand bring to the market in terms of hotel concept, services, tourism? What kind of amenities will it provide its guests?

Riad Abi Haidar: Mondrian hotels are known for their distinctiveness, luxury, and commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences. The brand brings a blend of upscale design, personalized hospitality, and innovative services to the market, setting itself apart from traditional hotel offerings.

Each Mondrian property often features signature design elements that reflect the brand's commitment to creativity and sophistication. All hotels from this chain prioritize luxury and comfort, aiming to provide guests with an indulgent experience from the moment they arrive, whether it's personalized concierge services, attentive staff, or exclusive amenities.

One of the distinguishing features of Mondrian hotels is their commitment to integrating local culture and art into the guest experience. From showcasing works by local artists to offering cultural activities and events, the hotel aims to provide guests with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the destination's heritage and identity.

What are your plans for Mondrian Bucharest? When will it be open? One United Properties still has to restore the building it acquired on Clemenceau Street in Bucharest. When are works due to begin?

Riad Abi Haidar: Mondrian Bucharest is poised to be a flagship property for the Mondrian brand in Romania. Our vision for Mondrian Bucharest encompasses creating a world-class destination that embodies the essence of luxury, sophistication, and cultural immersion. We aim to offer guests an unparalleled hospitality experience, characterized by innovative design, exceptional service, and a rich tapestry of local flavour.

Mondrian Bucharest will boast a comprehensive range of amenities designed to cater to the needs and preferences of discerning travellers. From opulent guest rooms and suites to world-class dining establishments, spa facilities, and recreational offerings, every aspect of the hotel experience will be curated to ensure the utmost comfort, convenience, and enjoyment for guests.

We are targeting the first quarter of 2026 for the grand opening of Mondrian Bucharest. As the opening date approaches, we will provide further updates and announcements to keep our stakeholders informed and engaged.

As for the restoration works on the building acquired by One United Properties on George Clemenceau Street, these are an integral part of our commitment to preserving and revitalizing the architectural heritage of Bucharest while transforming it into a modern masterpiece that will serve as the home of Mondrian Bucharest. Our team works diligently to ensure that the building is sensitively renovated to meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.

What about the design of the new hotel? Will it be an international or a Romanian concept?

Riad Abi Haidar: The design of Mondrian Bucharest embodies a harmonious fusion of international sophistication and Romanian cultural richness, resulting in a concept that is both cosmopolitan and distinctly Romanian. Lemon Interior Design, who is in charge of the design, draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of Romanian folklore, particularly the timeless tale of "Youth Without Age and Life Without Death". This narrative serves as a guiding thread woven throughout the design, infusing the hotel with elements of magic, wonder, and cultural symbolism. By incorporating motifs, patterns, and storytelling elements derived from Romanian traditions, the design team pays homage to the country's heritage while adding depth and authenticity to the guest experience.

While rooted in Romanian cultural elements, the design of Mondrian Bucharest also embraces contemporary design principles to create a space that is both visually captivating and functionally efficient. Sleek lines, innovative materials, and modern technology seamlessly blend with traditional elements, striking a balance between past and present, tradition and innovation.

Whether through locally inspired artworks, culinary offerings featuring traditional flavours, or curated experiences that showcase Romanian traditions, the hotel fosters a sense of connection and belonging for guests seeking an authentic cultural experience.

How would you describe the hospitality market in Romania? What does it lack? What opportunities does it offer?

Riad Abi Haidar: The hospitality market in Romania is characterized by its cultural richness, diverse offerings, and affordability, making it an attractive destination for tourists seeking unique experiences at fair costs.

Despite its many attractions, the Romanian hospitality market faces several challenges that hinder its growth and competitiveness on the global stage, like infrastructure development where is a need for continued investment to enhance accessibility and connectivity to key tourist destinations. While Romanian hospitality is known for its warmth, there is room for improvement in terms of service standards and professionalism.

Despite the challenges, the Romanian hospitality market presents several opportunities for growth and development like the continued investment in infrastructure development, including transportation, accommodation, and tourist attractions. Add to that the fact that Romania boasts a wealth of cultural, historical, and natural attractions that offer unique experiences to visitors. By promoting these authentic experiences, such as rural tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural festivals, Romania can attract niche markets and cater to a diverse range of traveller preferences.

Embracing technology and innovation in hospitality operations, from online booking platforms to mobile apps for personalized recommendations and concierge services, can play a pivotal role in enhancing Romania's hospitality offerings.

You have recently moved to Bucharest for this project. How would you describe the city? Is this your first project for CEE?

Riad Abi Haidar: Bucharest is a hidden gem; Romanians are very generous and friendly. What strikes me most about Bucharest is its rich tapestry of history interwoven with modernity. Walking through its streets, you can witness architectural marvels that seamlessly blend old-world charm with contemporary design.

Moreover, Bucharest offers an eclectic mix of cultural experiences. From museums and art galleries to theatres and music venues, there's something to cater to every taste. The culinary scene is equally diverse, with restaurants serving traditional Romanian dishes alongside international cuisines.

As for the nightlife, Bucharest truly comes alive after dark. The city pulsates with energy as locals and visitors alike flock to its bars, clubs, and cafes, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Indeed, this project marks our first venture into the Central and Eastern European region. However, based on my initial experiences here, it's clear that Bucharest won't be the last stop. We have exciting plans in the pipeline for further projects in this dynamic part of the world, and I look forward to what the future holds.

What other plans do you have for the Romanian hospitality market? Will we see other hotels developed by One United Properties?

Riad Abi Haidar: We're very excited about Mondrian Bucharest, the first hospitality project for One United Properties, and we keep our eyes open in order to explore further opportunities in developing unique hotel concepts that resonate with both local culture and international standards. Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the near future!

