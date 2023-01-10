Social

100,000 old cars scrapped through government schemes in Romania in 2022, double the previous year

10 January 2023
Roughly 100,000 used cars older than eight years were scrapped through the Rabla Clasic and Rabla Plus government schemes in 2022, double the previous year, environment minister Tanczos Barna said.

In the coming years, the authorities plan to cut the budget of the Rabla Clasic program while budgeting more funds for the one encouraging the purchase of electric cars.

“We are rethinking the Rabla program for cars to facilitate faster settlement for car dealers because there were delays last year, and we need to work on this as well. But we must go ahead with the increase in the budget for electric cars, the gradual reduction for classic ones because in 2035, the European Union decided to stop the marketing of new cars with classic internal combustion engines,” the minister told TVR Info, according to News.ro.

During 2023, with the support of the local Rabla program, the Ministry of Environment targets the scrapping of another 150-200,000 old cars.

According to an analysis carried out by Autovit.ro, in 2022, for the first time, more than 10,000 electric cars were sold in Romania in a year. The record number was mainly supported by the Rabla Plus program, the same source said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

