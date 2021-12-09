Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 10:13
Business

Landmark hotel in downtown Bucharest to undergo name change, refurbishment

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Intercontinental Hotel, a landmark property in downtown Bucharest, will be named Grand Hotel Bucharest starting 2022 as the management contract with Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) ends this year, hotel company Intercontinental Romania said in an announcement for the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The property will undergo refurbishment beginning 2022, the hotel’s representatives also said. The upgrade project is scheduled to end in 2024, and the total value of the investments is estimated at EUR 21 million.

“The transformation process is aimed at bringing the property to the newest hotel standards to answer the current demands of the guests. The improvements target an increase in the quality of the guests’ experience, of the satisfaction indicators, and an alignment to international design and hospitality trends,” the company said.

The five-star, 22-storey hotel opened in 1971. It has 257 rooms and apartments, two restaurants, and more than 1,500 sqm for conferences. 

(Photo: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 10:13
Business

Landmark hotel in downtown Bucharest to undergo name change, refurbishment

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Intercontinental Hotel, a landmark property in downtown Bucharest, will be named Grand Hotel Bucharest starting 2022 as the management contract with Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) ends this year, hotel company Intercontinental Romania said in an announcement for the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The property will undergo refurbishment beginning 2022, the hotel’s representatives also said. The upgrade project is scheduled to end in 2024, and the total value of the investments is estimated at EUR 21 million.

“The transformation process is aimed at bringing the property to the newest hotel standards to answer the current demands of the guests. The improvements target an increase in the quality of the guests’ experience, of the satisfaction indicators, and an alignment to international design and hospitality trends,” the company said.

The five-star, 22-storey hotel opened in 1971. It has 257 rooms and apartments, two restaurants, and more than 1,500 sqm for conferences. 

(Photo: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks