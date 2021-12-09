Landmark hotel in downtown Bucharest to undergo name change, refurbishment

Intercontinental Hotel, a landmark property in downtown Bucharest, will be named Grand Hotel Bucharest starting 2022 as the management contract with Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) ends this year, hotel company Intercontinental Romania said in an announcement for the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The property will undergo refurbishment beginning 2022, the hotel’s representatives also said. The upgrade project is scheduled to end in 2024, and the total value of the investments is estimated at EUR 21 million.

“The transformation process is aimed at bringing the property to the newest hotel standards to answer the current demands of the guests. The improvements target an increase in the quality of the guests’ experience, of the satisfaction indicators, and an alignment to international design and hospitality trends,” the company said.

The five-star, 22-storey hotel opened in 1971. It has 257 rooms and apartments, two restaurants, and more than 1,500 sqm for conferences.

