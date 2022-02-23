Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:33
Business

Romanian insurance brokers claim capping their fees would drive them out of market

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The operation of the insurance brokers, over 40,000 country-wide, will be seriously endangered by the provision that caps their fees at a level of 5% of the third-party liability (RCA) car insurance fees, as proposed by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), the Romanian Employers' Association of Insurance - Reinsurance Brokers (PRBAR) claimed.

The financial markets regulator ASF included the provision in a decision, already greenlighted by the Ministry of Finance, for temporarily capping the RCA insurance fees.

Capping the brokerage fees at no more than 5% of the gross premium will lead to the elimination of many distributors from the market who, in this context, will not be able to cover their operating costs. Therefore, there will be a massive reduction in the independent distribution of insurance, which is an essential component of the insurance market, the PRBAR argued, according to Agerpres.

PRBAR also claimed that procedures used by ASF to promote the bill capping the RCA fees breach the national regulations and the bill itself breaches the European competition regulations.

To protect the consumers against the "speculative attempts", the Romanian financial markets regulator ASF proposed and the Ministry of Finance reportedly approved to cap the third-party liability (RCA) car insurance fees for a period of six months. The fees will be capped at a level some 30% lower than those charged in August 2021 - after the collapse of the City Insurance insurer. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 08:12
21 February 2022
Business
Romania to freeze mandatory car insurance fees for six months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:33
Business

Romanian insurance brokers claim capping their fees would drive them out of market

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The operation of the insurance brokers, over 40,000 country-wide, will be seriously endangered by the provision that caps their fees at a level of 5% of the third-party liability (RCA) car insurance fees, as proposed by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), the Romanian Employers' Association of Insurance - Reinsurance Brokers (PRBAR) claimed.

The financial markets regulator ASF included the provision in a decision, already greenlighted by the Ministry of Finance, for temporarily capping the RCA insurance fees.

Capping the brokerage fees at no more than 5% of the gross premium will lead to the elimination of many distributors from the market who, in this context, will not be able to cover their operating costs. Therefore, there will be a massive reduction in the independent distribution of insurance, which is an essential component of the insurance market, the PRBAR argued, according to Agerpres.

PRBAR also claimed that procedures used by ASF to promote the bill capping the RCA fees breach the national regulations and the bill itself breaches the European competition regulations.

To protect the consumers against the "speculative attempts", the Romanian financial markets regulator ASF proposed and the Ministry of Finance reportedly approved to cap the third-party liability (RCA) car insurance fees for a period of six months. The fees will be capped at a level some 30% lower than those charged in August 2021 - after the collapse of the City Insurance insurer. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 08:12
21 February 2022
Business
Romania to freeze mandatory car insurance fees for six months
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks