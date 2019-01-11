Romania Insider
Business
Romanian factoring start-up raises EUR 500,000 from international investors
01 November 2019
Instant Factoring, a Romanian start-up that offers online factoring to small entrepreneurs, has raised EUR 500,000 from international investors, in a pre-Series A financing round.

“The capital raised in this round will contribute to strengthening our position on the local market by expanding the portfolio of clients among micro-businesses and small companies in Romania, and will be invested in the development of the online factoring platform, strategic branding and digital marketing activities," said Cristian Ionescu, CEO & President, Instant Factoring.

Instant Factoring was launched in 2018 with an initial capital of EUR 500,000 from its founders. Thus, the total capital investment from the founders and new shareholders has reached EUR 1 million. In the fall of 2018, Instant Factoring also attracted a working capital financing of EUR 1.5 million from an American investment fund.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

