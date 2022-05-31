ING Bank Romania reports 67% stronger earnings in Q1
ING Bank Romania announced that its net profit rose to RON 276 mln (EUR 55 mln) in the first quarter of this year, up 67% more compared to the same period last year.
Total revenues amounted to RON 667 mln (+23% YoY), while the costs with provisions amounted to RON 46 mln (-52% YoY).
The bank's stock of deposits at the end of March was RON 51 bln (+ 9% YoY).
At the same time, the gross loan portfolio was RON 35.54 bln (+ 21% YoY).
According to the bank, during the analyzed period, over 70% of the persons who took a new mortgage loan (from ING Romania) preferred the ING Ipotecar 7FIX loan, with seven years of fixed interest.
"At the same time, in the area of consumer credit, customers have chosen loans with a lower value and have increasingly opted for solutions such as credit card or overdraft. To help customers manage their credit products more easily, the bank offers an end-to-end online process, where customers have complete control over the opening, managing payments and closing a personal loan directly from ING Home'Bank," a bank's press release reads.
(Photo: Andreea Constantinescu/ Dreamstime)
