Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 08:14
Business

ING Bank Romania reports 67% stronger earnings in Q1

31 May 2022
ING Bank Romania announced that its net profit rose to RON 276 mln (EUR 55 mln) in the first quarter of this year, up 67% more compared to the same period last year.

Total revenues amounted to RON 667 mln (+23% YoY), while the costs with provisions amounted to RON 46 mln (-52% YoY).

The bank's stock of deposits at the end of March was RON 51 bln (+ 9% YoY).

At the same time, the gross loan portfolio was RON 35.54 bln (+ 21% YoY).

According to the bank, during the analyzed period, over 70% of the persons who took a new mortgage loan (from ING Romania) preferred the ING Ipotecar 7FIX loan, with seven years of fixed interest.

"At the same time, in the area of ​​consumer credit, customers have chosen loans with a lower value and have increasingly opted for solutions such as credit card or overdraft. To help customers manage their credit products more easily, the bank offers an end-to-end online process, where customers have complete control over the opening, managing payments and closing a personal loan directly from ING Home'Bank," a bank's press release reads.

(Photo: Andreea Constantinescu/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 08:04
31 May 2022
Business
Romanian banks post among highest quarterly earnings ever in Q1
Normal
1

