ING Bank Romania reports 67% stronger earnings in Q1

ING Bank Romania announced that its net profit rose to RON 276 mln (EUR 55 mln) in the first quarter of this year, up 67% more compared to the same period last year.

Total revenues amounted to RON 667 mln (+23% YoY), while the costs with provisions amounted to RON 46 mln (-52% YoY).

The bank's stock of deposits at the end of March was RON 51 bln (+ 9% YoY).

At the same time, the gross loan portfolio was RON 35.54 bln (+ 21% YoY).

According to the bank, during the analyzed period, over 70% of the persons who took a new mortgage loan (from ING Romania) preferred the ING Ipotecar 7FIX loan, with seven years of fixed interest.

"At the same time, in the area of ​​consumer credit, customers have chosen loans with a lower value and have increasingly opted for solutions such as credit card or overdraft. To help customers manage their credit products more easily, the bank offers an end-to-end online process, where customers have complete control over the opening, managing payments and closing a personal loan directly from ING Home'Bank," a bank's press release reads.

(Photo: Andreea Constantinescu/ Dreamstime)

