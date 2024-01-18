Infosan, the only private ophthalmopediatry hospital in the country, reached EUR 4.5 mln turnover, after 22 years of activity

News from Companies

Infosan, the only private ophthalmopediatry hospital in Romania, has reached a turnover of EUR 4.5 mln in 2023, after 22 years of activity in the local market, increasing by 10% compared to the previous year when revenues amounted to around EUR 4 mln.

The number of requests for the services offered by Infosan has grown organically over the years, so in 2006 Infosan became a clinic and, in 2015 the first private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania. The company invests hundreds of thousands of euros annually to offer top solutions to its patients, access to specialists, and state-of-the-art equipment with advanced technologies. From 2002 until now, more than 75,000 unique patients have crossed the doors of Infosan.

„The field of ophthalmology has experienced significant transformations, and we are glad that Infosan has contributed to the development of this market. 22 years ago, when we opened the first office, very little was known, especially about children's vision problems, and there were no specialized services in this field in Romania. We have invested in state-of-the-art technology and brought to our team the best specialists to offer complete solutions and advanced treatments for eye conditions", stated Rareș Ciubotaru, Executive Director of Infosan.

The ophthalmology market has experienced accelerated development in recent years with the increased awareness and importance given to visual health. At the same time, more and more vision problems are starting to appear due to the use of smartphones and tablets from an early age. However, people are more informed and there is a greater health concern.

Infosan offers diagnostic, treatment, and care services for a wide range of ophthalmological conditions in children and adults. Against the backdrop of the ever-growing demand for outpatient ophthalmology services for children, the company plans to open a new clinic in Bucharest with activity centered on this niche, by the end of the year.

In addition, Infosan is an active supporter of the prevention and early detection of eye diseases. Thus, the company launched a free screening program in kindergartens to limit cases of blindness. Infosan aims to reach 10,000 children in the first 6 months of this year in Bucharest but plans to take this initiative to the southern part of the country as well, being already looking for collaborators and partners.

Infosan is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation in ophthalmology and contributing to the continuous development of this field in Romania. By introducing vision therapy for patients with amblyopia and developing myopia management, the company aims to provide advanced and personalized solutions for each patient. At the same time, it gets involved in educational projects such as monthly webinars and offers doctors the chance to enroll in a post-residency training program under the direct supervision of the best specialists in pediatric ophthalmology.

About Infosan

Infosan is currently the only private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania. The company was founded in 2002 by two doctors in the form of a practice, in 2006 it became a clinic, and in 2015 it acquired the status of a hospital. Infosan has a team of 35 medical staff and a treatment capacity of 3000 outpatients per month and 300 patients per month in day hospitalization. It offers diagnostic, treatment, and care services for a wide range of ophthalmological conditions in children, such as the management of myopia, amblyopia, strabismus, congenital cataracts, retinopathy of prematurity, but also in adults – cataracts, strabismus, retinal diseases, glaucoma, etc. In the 22 years of activity, more than 75,000 unique patients have crossed the threshold. The company aims to eliminate visual impairment and preventable blindness, so people can live a good life, be productive, and contribute to Romania's socio-economic growth.

*This is a Press release.