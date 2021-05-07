Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 08:02
Business

Industrial prices up by 10.4% YoY in May

05 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industrial price index, also known as the factory-gate price index, increased by 10.4% YoY as of May, Romania’s statistics office (INS) announced.

This is more than twice the 3.7% YoY consumer price index in the same month. Industrial prices leapt up by just over 2% in the month and kept recovering in line with the reopening of the global economy.

They plunged by 4.1% in Jan-May 2020, amid lockdown, but they already fully recovered meanwhile and are now rising faster than the consumer prices - supposedly generating inflationary pressures.

The energy prices increased by 25.8% YoY as the prices at refineries’ gates soared by 96.3% YoY.

Separately, the prices of the metallurgical plants surged by 33.2% YoY. Double-digit growth rates are seen in wood processing (furniture excluded) and pharmaceuticals manufacturing.

But the magnitude of the inflationary pressures is not proportional to the rise in the factory-gate prices because of the recovery effect: in many industries (oil processing particularly), the prices have actually returned to the pre-crisis levels.

And speaking about pre-crisis, it is relevant to say that the energy prices were rising fast. Thus, the energy prices edged up by only 1.4% as of May 2021, compared to January 2020, at a slower rate compared to the consumer prices.

However, over the previous two years, the energy prices had soared by 18% - 2.5 times and a significant 11pp faster than the consumer prices (+7%). In contrast, the process of the metallurgical products soared by 32% since January 2020 after a small 0.9% decline over the previous two years.

Looking forward, the Resilience Plans across Europe and particularly in the central and eastern part of the continent will push up demand, hence prices, in specific industries related to the massive investment projects. The decarbonisation efforts will add more pressure on energy prices.

(Photo: Nuthawut Somsuk/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 08:02
Business

Industrial prices up by 10.4% YoY in May

05 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industrial price index, also known as the factory-gate price index, increased by 10.4% YoY as of May, Romania’s statistics office (INS) announced.

This is more than twice the 3.7% YoY consumer price index in the same month. Industrial prices leapt up by just over 2% in the month and kept recovering in line with the reopening of the global economy.

They plunged by 4.1% in Jan-May 2020, amid lockdown, but they already fully recovered meanwhile and are now rising faster than the consumer prices - supposedly generating inflationary pressures.

The energy prices increased by 25.8% YoY as the prices at refineries’ gates soared by 96.3% YoY.

Separately, the prices of the metallurgical plants surged by 33.2% YoY. Double-digit growth rates are seen in wood processing (furniture excluded) and pharmaceuticals manufacturing.

But the magnitude of the inflationary pressures is not proportional to the rise in the factory-gate prices because of the recovery effect: in many industries (oil processing particularly), the prices have actually returned to the pre-crisis levels.

And speaking about pre-crisis, it is relevant to say that the energy prices were rising fast. Thus, the energy prices edged up by only 1.4% as of May 2021, compared to January 2020, at a slower rate compared to the consumer prices.

However, over the previous two years, the energy prices had soared by 18% - 2.5 times and a significant 11pp faster than the consumer prices (+7%). In contrast, the process of the metallurgical products soared by 32% since January 2020 after a small 0.9% decline over the previous two years.

Looking forward, the Resilience Plans across Europe and particularly in the central and eastern part of the continent will push up demand, hence prices, in specific industries related to the massive investment projects. The decarbonisation efforts will add more pressure on energy prices.

(Photo: Nuthawut Somsuk/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted