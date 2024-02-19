Indulge in culinary bliss with an iconic Sunday Brunch

Partner Content

Brunch has been a cultural phenomenon that has transcended global boundaries since 1895, when the writer Guy Beringer developed an excuse to allow us to enjoy extra sleep on Sundays. This custom has remained an authentic emblem and a method of savouring a meal that gives us an additional reason to celebrate the essence of life. A relaxing Sunday, an amazing cup of coffee, gourmet pleasures, surrounded by soothing music and fine wine.

This is the scenario that unfolds when you step into a world of opulence and refinement at Roberto's restaurant, nestled within the prestigious InterContinental Athénée Palace hotel; a place to elevate your Sundays with an exclusive monthly Brunch extravaganza, a celebration of culinary mastery and luxurious indulgence.

As you immerse yourself in an unforgettable culinary journey, your taste buds will be tantalized with an exquisite array of delicacies. Meticulously crafted, the brunch caters to the most discerning palates, presenting a selection of gourmet delights that showcase the finest ingredients and culinary techniques, perfectly complemented by a premium beverage selection.

Delightful tunes of live music set the perfect backdrop for a leisurely afternoon of relaxation, where every detail is meticulously designed to create a tranquil oasis amidst the bustling city, allowing you to savour the moment to the fullest.

Brunch Highlights

Discover a bounty of fresh-from-the-sea delicacies, explore salads infused with both Romanian heritage and international flair, indulge in a lavish assortment of charcuterie and a curated selection of local and international cheeses, witness culinary craftsmanship at our carving station, experience the excitement of live cooking stations, and culminate your feast with an irresistible array of decadent desserts at our sweets buffet.

Special Brunch Affairs

February 25th - Celebrate love the Romanian way: a special Dragobete-themed brunch, where traditions of Romanian love and romance are honoured with a feast fit for royalty.

March 24th - Welcome spring in style: embrace the vibrant colours and flavours of spring with a special brunch that heralds the arrival of the new season in exquisite fashion.

Join the Iconic Brunch at InterContinental Athénée Palace Hotel and elevate your Sundays!

Secure your place at +40 731 305 777 | buhap.info@ihg.com

__

*This is Partner Content.