Bucharest’s MINA museum presents immersive dance show

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art in Bucharest, will add an immersive dance show to its offer beginning next month. Set to launch on April 12, [IN BETWEEN] is one of the museum’s main projects of this year.

The immersive dance show [IN BETWEEN] is designed and directed by Bobi Pricop, along with choreographer Filip Stoica, assisted by Simona Dabija. Alexei Țurcan created the soundtrack. The digital visual universe was signed by the animation studio Les Atelieres Nomad.

The show focuses on ten heroes, namely dancers and acrobats who take the audience on a breathtaking adventure in several dimensions, and together they explore the symbiosis between humans and artificial.

The performers are Bianca Ardeleanu, Bogdan Zamfir, Denis Bolborea, Dima Roșca Georgeta Corca, Iulia Lupașcu, Maria-Luiza Dimulescu, Robert Popa, Răzvan Rotaru, Roxana Popa, Simona Dabija, Snopovschi Alexandru, and Silviu Mititelu.

“[IN BETWEEN] aims to offer the audience a unique experience that combines contemporary dance, acrobatics, and new technologies,” said Bobi Pricop.

The museum will present the 45-minute show twice a week over three months. Tickets cost RON 190 and can be purchased online on the MINA website.

MINA is the first immersive space in Romania and the largest new media art center in southeast Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)