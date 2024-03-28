Events

Bucharest’s MINA museum presents immersive dance show

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art in Bucharest, will add an immersive dance show to its offer beginning next month. Set to launch on April 12, [IN BETWEEN] is one of the museum’s main projects of this year.

The immersive dance show [IN BETWEEN] is designed and directed by Bobi Pricop, along with choreographer Filip Stoica, assisted by Simona Dabija. Alexei Țurcan created the soundtrack. The digital visual universe was signed by the animation studio Les Atelieres Nomad.

The show focuses on ten heroes, namely dancers and acrobats who take the audience on a breathtaking adventure in several dimensions, and together they explore the symbiosis between humans and artificial.

The performers are Bianca Ardeleanu, Bogdan Zamfir, Denis Bolborea, Dima Roșca Georgeta Corca, Iulia Lupașcu, Maria-Luiza Dimulescu, Robert Popa, Răzvan Rotaru, Roxana Popa, Simona Dabija, Snopovschi Alexandru, and Silviu Mititelu.

“[IN BETWEEN] aims to offer the audience a unique experience that combines contemporary dance, acrobatics, and new technologies,” said Bobi Pricop.

The museum will present the 45-minute show twice a week over three months. Tickets cost RON 190 and can be purchased online on the MINA website.

MINA is the first immersive space in Romania and the largest new media art center in southeast Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Bucharest’s MINA museum presents immersive dance show

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art in Bucharest, will add an immersive dance show to its offer beginning next month. Set to launch on April 12, [IN BETWEEN] is one of the museum’s main projects of this year.

The immersive dance show [IN BETWEEN] is designed and directed by Bobi Pricop, along with choreographer Filip Stoica, assisted by Simona Dabija. Alexei Țurcan created the soundtrack. The digital visual universe was signed by the animation studio Les Atelieres Nomad.

The show focuses on ten heroes, namely dancers and acrobats who take the audience on a breathtaking adventure in several dimensions, and together they explore the symbiosis between humans and artificial.

The performers are Bianca Ardeleanu, Bogdan Zamfir, Denis Bolborea, Dima Roșca Georgeta Corca, Iulia Lupașcu, Maria-Luiza Dimulescu, Robert Popa, Răzvan Rotaru, Roxana Popa, Simona Dabija, Snopovschi Alexandru, and Silviu Mititelu.

“[IN BETWEEN] aims to offer the audience a unique experience that combines contemporary dance, acrobatics, and new technologies,” said Bobi Pricop.

The museum will present the 45-minute show twice a week over three months. Tickets cost RON 190 and can be purchased online on the MINA website.

MINA is the first immersive space in Romania and the largest new media art center in southeast Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 March 2024
Entertainment
BBC acquires Romanian thriller series Spy/Master
28 March 2024
Society
Romania prolongs food price capping mechanism until the end of year
27 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen preparations lead to temporarily limited capacity at Bucharest airport
27 March 2024
Culture
Outdoor campaign promotes Romania as a tourist destination in Rome, Milan
27 March 2024
Macro
Romania’s public spending spirals, pushing up deficit to 1.67% of GDP Jan-Feb
26 March 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan Romania secures EUR 435 mln for investments in Craiova plant production
26 March 2024
Politics
Romanian government continues internship program this year