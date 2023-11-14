Romania’s justice scraps EUR 300 mln illegal forest restitution case

Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) announced that the case regarding the illegal restitution of forests worth EUR 300 million involving, among others, former MP Ioan Adam and Andrei Hrebenciuc – the son of former influential Social Democrat leader Viorel Hrebenciuc – and judge Lorand Andras Ordog, was scrapped because the prescription term was reached.

Following this decision, the sentences given to the three and the other two involved in the case by the Brasov Court of Appeal in July 2021 were annulled, Hotnews.ro reported.

MP Ioan Adam, judge Lorand Andras Ordog and Paltin Gheorghe Sturdza (beneficiary of the retrocession) were given sentences of two, seven, and three years, respectively, with execution. Another two were given suspended sentences.

Viorel Hrebenciuc was given a sentence of 2 years as well in the same case. Together with the other defendants, he appealed the decision of the Brasov Court of Appeal but withdrew his appeal in November 2021.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)