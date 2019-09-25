Online sales reach 25% of Ikea’s business in Romania, the highest share at group level

Swedish furniture and home decorations retailer Ikea reached sales of EUR 160 million in the year ended on August 31, 2019, up by 15.2% compared to the previous year. Ikea’s online sales in Romania went up 35% year-on-year, reaching almost 25% of the group’s local business, the highest shares of all Ingka Group markets, the company said in a press release.

“We are very pleased with our performances in Romania and proud that we continued to be one of the markets with the fastest growth rates,” said Sara Del Fabbro, Country Retail Manager IKEA SEE. “We have opened Pallady, the biggest Ikea store in Southeastern Europe, and four pick-up points throughout the country, closing the fiscal year with a total of 1,344 employees, up 20.4% compared to the previous year,” she added.

Over 3.6 million people visited the Ikea store in Baneasa and the ikea.ro website had 22 million visitors, who placed over 200,000 online orders.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 103276501 © Piotr Trojanowski | Dreamstime.com)