Business

IKEA triples profit in Romania

14 June 2022
IKEA Romania registered a higher turnover and a record profit in 2021. Globally, the group is looking to boost delivery capabilities and even open new locations this year.

The Romanian branch of Swedish furniture maker IKEA increased its turnover to RON 1 billion (roughly EUR 203 million) last year, also registering a record profit of RON 39 million. In 2020, the retailer had a profit of only RON 10 million in Romania.

IKEA recently announced investments of up to EUR 3 billion in all its stores by the end of 2023, according to Profit.ro. Most of the funds will go towards existing stores, which will be expanded to also serve as distribution centers for online orders.

A third of the investment budget is reportedly destined for London, where IKEA will test out new store formats.

In Romania, IKEA has started its expansion outside Bucharest and is building a new store in Timisoara, its third one in the country.

IKEA employs around 1200 people in Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

