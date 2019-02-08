Ikea opens new pick-up point in Bucharest, prepares one in Iasi

Swedish furniture and home décor retailer Ikea opened a new pick-up point in Western Bucharest, at the ground floor of the Plaza Romania mall.

The new pick-up point will make it more convenient for residents in this part of the city and neighboring areas to shop from Ikea.

Clients will be able to buy products from the Ikea online store or make orders over the phone and have them delivered at the new pick-up point. The delivery cost is RON 19 (EUR 4) for parcels under 30 kilograms and RON 49 (EUR 10.4) for parcels over 30 kg.

Ikea has two stores in Romania, both located in Bucharest, in Baneasa (north) and Pallady (east) areas. The retailer also has pick-up points in Timisoara, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca and Constanta, and plans to open another one in Iasi, the biggest city in the Moldova region.

(Photo source: MrFly/Dreamstime.com)