IKEA opens new pick-up point in Romanian seaside city

Swedish furniture chain IKEA opened in late-June a new pick-up point at the TOM Constanta shopping center located in the Romanian seaside city of Constanta. This is IKEA’s third pick-up point in Romania, the company operating two others in Brasov and Timisoara.

The new IKEA pick-up point covers 942 square meters (sqm) and offers to customers from Constanta and neighboring counties the possibility to pick-up the products ordered online. Moreover, the clients will soon be able to access an order point system, where they can configure the desired furniture and visualize kitchen or bedroom ensembles. In addition, a small showroom will also be set-up in this IKEA pick-up point in the near future, according to a press release.

Czech retailer Sportisimo will also open a store in TOM Constanta this summer.

French real estate group Catinvest has recently announced the successful implementation of TOM Constanta’s first phase of its extension plan with 3,500 sqm, as part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its position in the South-East region of Romania. On the medium term, Catinvest aims to further increase the gross leasable area (GLA) of TOM Constanta by 40,000 sqm of retail and offices spaces to be built on a total surface of 2,5 hectares of land, part of the second phase of the development plans.

IKEA opened its second store in Romania a week ago. Located on the Theodor Pallady Blvd. in Bucharest, the new store is the company's largest in Southeast Europe, with an area of 37,000 sqm, and required a EUR 90 million investment, including the land.

