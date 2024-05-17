Business

IKEA opens its first planning and order studio in Romania

17 May 2024

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA said on May 16 that it opened its first planning and order studio in Romania, in the seaside city of Constanța. Located inside the city's Supernova shopping center, the new format offers customers assistance in planning various areas of their homes and ordering furniture and accessories for their projects.

The space covers 360 sqm and includes a dedicated planning area, a furniture solutions area, and a product display area. It works with a team of 12 specialists.

"The opening of the first Planning and Ordering Studio in Romania marks an important moment for IKEA in the local market," said Mihai Dinte-Pop, Planning and Order Studio Manager at IKEA Constanța.

The new location is dedicated to planning and ordering home improvement solutions. IKEA also has an order delivery service available through the mobile order pickup point in the Supernova parking lot.

The retailer said it is also considering opening an order pickup point inside the Supernova Constanța shopping center.

IKEA has three stores in Romania, namely two in Bucharest and one in Timișoara. The first opened in Baneasa, in northern Bucharest, in 2007, followed by the second one, in the city's Theodor Pallady area, in 2019. The unit in Timișoara opened its doors in June 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

