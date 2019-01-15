Icons from the collection of Romania’s Art Museum, on display at museum in Lyon

A selection of 30 glass and wood icons from the collection of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) will be exhibited at the Fourvière Museum in Lyon. The exhibition called Singulière Icônes Roumaines. De l’ignorance a l’éloge is part of the calendar of the Romania-France Season 2019, which kicked off in Paris in November 2018.

Between January 19 and March 5, the visitors of the crypt of the Basilica Notre-Dame de Fourvière will have the chance to discover the universe of the Romanian icons through valuable copies from the 17th-19th centuries, many of which are presented to the public for the first time, local News.ro reported.

Responding to the needs of devotion in the rural world, glass icons made by peasant craftsmen have become emblematic for the folk culture and traditions in Romania. Valued as a source of inspiration for the modern Romanian art, these icons offer the opportunity of a genuine exploration of Romanian history and its orthodoxy.

The exhibition is open Monday to Sunday between 10:00 and 18:00. More details are available here.

The Romania-France Season, a broad project of public, cultural and economic diplomacy, runs in France until April 5, 2019 and in Romania from April 18 to July 14, 2019.

Irina Marica, [email protected]ania-insider.com

(photo source: Fourviere.org)