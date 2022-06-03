Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Real Estate

Central Romania: ibis Styles hotel to open in Făgăraș in 2024

03 June 2022
Hospitality group Accor announced on June 2 that it would open a new ibis Styles hotel in Făgăraș, a city about 66 km from Brasov in central Romania, in the third quarter of 2024. The group signed a franchise agreement with Leader D.G.S. Construct S.R.L. for this project.

ibis Styles Făgăraș Citadel will be the city’s first unit affiliated to an international chain. It will have 68 rooms, including family rooms and rooms for guests with disabilities, a ground floor social hub, welcome area, buffet counter for breakfast & snack display, as well as a multi-purpose seating area. The project also includes a meeting room and outdoor parking.

The hotel, located within walking distance from Făgăraș Citadel, the city’s main tourism attraction, will come to market after the major refurbishment of an existing property.

“The first hotel affiliated to an international hotel chain in our hometown will position Făgăraș on the international map of leisure, transit and business tourism,” said Făgăraș mayor Gheorghe Sucaciu.

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues in 110 countries. The group recently announced the opening of two new Mercure hotels in Romania - in Alba Iulia and Cozieni.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

