Business

Iberdrola to sell wind farms in Romania besides other assets in Hungary

17 October 2022
Spanish group Iberdrola plans to sell its onshore wind farms in Romania as part of a strategy to raise cash to finance more profitable renewable energy projects.

The sale operation is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and includes six wind installations in Romania and Hungary with a total generation capacity of 238 MW. Overall, Iberdrola expects to raise up to EUR 300 mln from selling the assets in the two countries.

In Romania, the group owns only a wind farm, with a capacity of 80MW, located in the eastern part of Romania - at Mihai Viteazu, according to Profit.ro.

In 2008, the Spanish group announced that it had taken over 50 wind power projects in Dobrogea from its partner Eolica, with a total installed capacity of 1,600 MW.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ivan Kruk/Dreamstime.com)

