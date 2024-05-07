Romanian documentaries screened in Bucharest this month

I Love DOC, a spin-off of the International Documentary Film Festival fARAD, will screen ten Romanian documentaries made after 1989 and selected following a vote of the event's community of filmmakers, participants, and mentors.

The films that will be screened are Radu Jude's The Dead Nation, Florin Iepan's Children of the Decree, Thomas Ciulei's Asta e (That's Life), Nora Agapi's Timebox, Anca Damian's Crulic - The Path to Beyond, Alexandru Solomon's Tarzan's Testicles, Alexander Nanau's Colectiv, Radu Ciorniciuc's My Home, Alexander Nanau's Toto and His Sisters, and Andrei Ujică's The Autobiography of Nicolae Ceausescu.

Besides the screenings, the program also covers various Q&A sessions and the exhibition Milton Glaser: Art Is Work.

The event takes place between May 17 and May 20 at Arcub, in Bucharest. The program is available here.

