Andrei Chirileasa
Thu, 10/14/2021 - 09:12
Hungary sends aid and accepts Covid-19 patients from Romania

14 October 2021
Hungary will help Romania treat 50 Covid-19 patients in need of intensive care, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjart said, as quoted by Reuters and MTI on Wednesday, Agerpres reported.

Szijjarto said the 50 people would be treated in two hospitals in Hungary, and the two countries will complete the logistical details in the coming days.

According to MTI, the Hungarian minister said that Hungary would receive these patients at intensive care units of the hospitals in the cities of Szeged and Debrecen. He mentioned the "extremely serious" and growing challenges that Romania is facing in recent days as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Hungarian government is in contact with Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor and Health Minister Cseke Attila on how Hungary can help Romania, Szijjarto said, adding that Hungary has already donated fans and Favipiravir, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19.

Romania also received valuable help from Italy. A Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force brought on Tuesday, October 12, from Milan, about 5,200 doses of monoclonal antibodies - which are part of the treatment scheme against Covid-19.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

COVID
1

