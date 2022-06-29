Environment

 

 

Rare sighting: Black stork spotted in Romania

29 June 2022
A black stork, a pretty rare presence in Romania, was spotted in the village of Romanesti, Prahova county, earlier this month. The Environmental Protection Agency in Prahova shared two photos of the large bird on Facebook.

“The black stork (Ciconia nigra) is rarely seen in our country and is difficult to photograph,” the government organization explained, adding that these birds migrate to Africa in winter.

The black stork prefers forests with old trees where it builds nests, and feeds in shallow waters with fish, insects, frogs, and snakes. It is a protected species.

(Photo source: Facebook/Agentia Pentru Protectia Mediului Prahova)

