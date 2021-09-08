Romanian deep tech startup raises USD 9 mln through private sale of cryptocurrency

Romanian deep tech startup Humans announced that it attracted USD 9 million financing through a private sale of cryptocurrency. Entrepreneur Răzvan Munteanu, one of the most active investors in the blockchain area and Elrond Research, the investment arm of the most respected blockchain companies in the world, were among the investors.

The announcement came shortly after the company announced the launch of a world-leading technology called Proof-of-Human, which validates that there is a person behind every decision of the AI. It uses blockchain technology to encapsulate each AI in an NFT (token non-fungible), thus providing an interface of management and governance for that AI.

“We plan to continue our investment in innovation so that we can allow anyone to create anything they can imagine, without any constraints on time, space, budget or skills, combining blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI),” said Sabin Dima, CEO of Humans.

Humans develops an innovative technology through which it creates unique AI models with an initial focus on the generation and manipulation of digital DNA, generating synthetic media.

The initial focus of the Humans platform is synthetic media, which allows the creation of the voice, image, and gestures of people without the need for a physical presence, called digital DNA. Starting from this digital DNA, audio and video content can be created from scratch with the help of artificial intelligence. This technology allows, for example, the narration of books (audio-books) by a favourite actor or the creation of video production without the help of an entire team of cameramen, video editors or presenters.

“Production studios, ad agencies and any content creator can access licensed Digital Genome, create rich media and automate personalized output in one place. Innovators can publish and monetize their AI technologies in a ready-to-sell environment that handles data management, integration, and sales. Anyone can license and monetize their digital likeness, voice, gestures, dance moves, or any other skill and content creators can use any combination to create synthetic actors and highly personalized media assets,” Dima explained.

