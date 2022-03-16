Huawei Ads regional coordination hub opens in Romania

A new team formed in Bucharest will be in charge of coordinating the Huawei Ads service in nine countries in the region, the Chinese group said.

Huawei announced on Tuesday, March 15, the opening in Romania of the Huawei Ads coordination hub for Balkan countries. The new centre will oversee the service’s activity in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia.

The hub in Bucharest will have the support of over 200 regional and local specialists who will develop business relationships with local partners.

“Romania is one of the largest markets for us in Central and Eastern Europe, and we want this new line of business to grow rapidly and have as many successful partnerships as possible,” said Sharon Ren, Head of Romania Ecosystem Development & Operations Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Based on real-time bidding (RTB), the Huawei Ads service provides advertising solutions for websites and applications and aims to establish a new way of communicating between partners and users of Huawei devices running Huawei Mobile Services, the company said. Huawei’s advertising solutions include Programmatic Display, AppGallery and Search Network.

(Photo source: the company)