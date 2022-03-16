Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 11:46
Business

Huawei Ads regional coordination hub opens in Romania

16 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new team formed in Bucharest will be in charge of coordinating the Huawei Ads service in nine countries in the region, the Chinese group said.

Huawei announced on Tuesday, March 15, the opening in Romania of the Huawei Ads coordination hub for Balkan countries. The new centre will oversee the service’s activity in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia.

The hub in Bucharest will have the support of over 200 regional and local specialists who will develop business relationships with local partners.

“Romania is one of the largest markets for us in Central and Eastern Europe, and we want this new line of business to grow rapidly and have as many successful partnerships as possible,” said Sharon Ren, Head of Romania Ecosystem Development & Operations Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Based on real-time bidding (RTB), the Huawei Ads service provides advertising solutions for websites and applications and aims to establish a new way of communicating between partners and users of Huawei devices running Huawei Mobile Services, the company said. Huawei’s advertising solutions include Programmatic Display, AppGallery and Search Network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 11:46
Business

Huawei Ads regional coordination hub opens in Romania

16 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new team formed in Bucharest will be in charge of coordinating the Huawei Ads service in nine countries in the region, the Chinese group said.

Huawei announced on Tuesday, March 15, the opening in Romania of the Huawei Ads coordination hub for Balkan countries. The new centre will oversee the service’s activity in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia.

The hub in Bucharest will have the support of over 200 regional and local specialists who will develop business relationships with local partners.

“Romania is one of the largest markets for us in Central and Eastern Europe, and we want this new line of business to grow rapidly and have as many successful partnerships as possible,” said Sharon Ren, Head of Romania Ecosystem Development & Operations Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Based on real-time bidding (RTB), the Huawei Ads service provides advertising solutions for websites and applications and aims to establish a new way of communicating between partners and users of Huawei devices running Huawei Mobile Services, the company said. Huawei’s advertising solutions include Programmatic Display, AppGallery and Search Network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe