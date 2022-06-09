Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 10:46
Business

HTEC Group enters Romania, plans to hire up to 1,000

09 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

U.S.-based technology services, consulting and software company HTEC Group, founded in Serbia, announced it was entering the local market, where it plans to create up to 1,000 jobs in four major cities, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Iași.

The Silicon Valley-based company plans to hire tech talent working on digital products across industries such as Healthcare and MedTech, HighTech, Transportation and Smart Mobility, Retail, FinTech and Banking, Media and Entertainment, GreenTech and Energy, LabTech and ScienceTech, it said. 

The company is hiring professionals on all seniority levels in Romania: engineers, developers, project and product managers, designers, domain experts, business and HR consultants. 

“Romania is an inevitable point in the expansion of HTEC in Southeast and Central Europe, with its strong IT scene, competitive environment and top talented engineers and designers who fit in perfectly with HTEC’s culture and way of working,” David Schoch, COO HTEC Group, said. 

Founded in September 2008 in Belgrade by a small team and now headquartered in San Francisco, HTEC is a global company with offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and development centers which employ more than 1,600 engineers and product specialists in Southeast Europe.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:15
24 February 2022
Business
Telus International plans to hire 1,500 in Romania this year
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 10:46
Business

HTEC Group enters Romania, plans to hire up to 1,000

09 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

U.S.-based technology services, consulting and software company HTEC Group, founded in Serbia, announced it was entering the local market, where it plans to create up to 1,000 jobs in four major cities, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Iași.

The Silicon Valley-based company plans to hire tech talent working on digital products across industries such as Healthcare and MedTech, HighTech, Transportation and Smart Mobility, Retail, FinTech and Banking, Media and Entertainment, GreenTech and Energy, LabTech and ScienceTech, it said. 

The company is hiring professionals on all seniority levels in Romania: engineers, developers, project and product managers, designers, domain experts, business and HR consultants. 

“Romania is an inevitable point in the expansion of HTEC in Southeast and Central Europe, with its strong IT scene, competitive environment and top talented engineers and designers who fit in perfectly with HTEC’s culture and way of working,” David Schoch, COO HTEC Group, said. 

Founded in September 2008 in Belgrade by a small team and now headquartered in San Francisco, HTEC is a global company with offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and development centers which employ more than 1,600 engineers and product specialists in Southeast Europe.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:15
24 February 2022
Business
Telus International plans to hire 1,500 in Romania this year
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 June 2022
Business
Estonian ride-sharing app Bolt outshines Uber in Romania
07 June 2022
Social
Universities in Romania looking for partners to commercialize patents
07 June 2022
Social
Bucharest’s District 6 tops ranking of local administration transparency in Romania
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake