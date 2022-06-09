HTEC Group enters Romania, plans to hire up to 1,000

U.S.-based technology services, consulting and software company HTEC Group, founded in Serbia, announced it was entering the local market, where it plans to create up to 1,000 jobs in four major cities, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Iași.

The Silicon Valley-based company plans to hire tech talent working on digital products across industries such as Healthcare and MedTech, HighTech, Transportation and Smart Mobility, Retail, FinTech and Banking, Media and Entertainment, GreenTech and Energy, LabTech and ScienceTech, it said.

The company is hiring professionals on all seniority levels in Romania: engineers, developers, project and product managers, designers, domain experts, business and HR consultants.

“Romania is an inevitable point in the expansion of HTEC in Southeast and Central Europe, with its strong IT scene, competitive environment and top talented engineers and designers who fit in perfectly with HTEC’s culture and way of working,” David Schoch, COO HTEC Group, said.

Founded in September 2008 in Belgrade by a small team and now headquartered in San Francisco, HTEC is a global company with offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and development centers which employ more than 1,600 engineers and product specialists in Southeast Europe.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider